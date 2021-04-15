Brownwood ISD announces masks update

Beginning Thursday, April 15, wearing masks in the Brownwood ISD became optional, the district announced Wednesday.

School board members voted Monday to make the wearing of masks optional by no later than next week but said it could happen sooner. Superintendent Dr. Joe Young said the district needed to make sure it could accommodate any increase in the number of students who want to go to virtual learning when masks are no longer required.

The district announced via email Wednesday:

Beginning Thursday, April 15, wearing a mask for BISD students, staff, and visitors will become optional while in district facilities, on school buses, and at school-sanctioned events.

• Masks are encouraged for visitors while on campus, and most visitor restrictions remain in place.

• Check with your daycare or after-school program for any mask requirements they may enforce.

• Hand sanitizer, availability of on-site COVID testing, classroom cleaning supplies, hand washing protocols, and social distancing encouragement remain in place throughout the district.

• Please remember, masks have been a critical component of keeping students and staff in school by limiting close contact exposures. If someone around you tests positive, the decision not to wear a mask significantly increases your chances of being quarantined.

• While no longer required, everyone has the opportunity to continue to wear a mask. We will be courteous and respectful of those who choose either route.

If you have specific questions, contact your campus for answers specific to your child.