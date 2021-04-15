Submissions being accepted for Youth Art Show during downtown Cinco de Mayo celebration

Special to the Bulletin

The Arts Council of Brownwood is accepting submissions for the Cinco de Mayo Celebration Children’s Art Show. All Brown County students ages 13-18 years old are welcome to submit artwork. Submissions must be in the spirit of the Cinco de Mayo theme. There is a $5 entry fee and cash prizes will be awarded to the First Place winner in the Middle School category and the First Place winner in the High School category.

All entries must be delivered to the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce located at 600 E. Depot Street, before 5 p.m. on May 3, 2021. Submissions need to be “presentation ready” with appropriate hanging/display set-ups. For an entry form, please visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo.html

Cinco de Mayo committee member Kandice Harris is thrilled with the new art addition to the annual celebration. She feels the location at the Intermission Bookshop is particularly fitting and will encourage celebrants to visit the unique downtown Brownwood location.

“We’re really excited to have this art show at the bookshop, not only to provide an art aspect to the celebration, but also to engage the younger audience to participate in all the fun of Cinco de Mayo. We hope to grow the celebration a little more every year,” Harris said. “We welcome all students in Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Mullen, any student in the Brown County area to submit their art work and participate in this fun event.”

The Children’s Art Show will be featured inside Intermission Bookshop, located at 203 Center Avenue, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 7th during the downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration hosted by the Arts Council of Brownwood. This year’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual outdoor celebration will feature familiar favorites with food and craft vendors, a dance area, free games, piñatas, a children’s area, and plenty of live music. A few of the performers scheduled for the celebration include Mariachi Bohemio from Fort Worth, Sahawe Indian Dancers from Uvalde, and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from Eagle Pass. Free performances will be featured inside the historic Lyric Theatre again, as well as live performances throughout the day in the streets.

Event coordinator Travis Curry is thankful for the community’s support and assistance with bringing the event back this year.

“I am extremely excited about the support that we have got from our community,” Curry said. “It is so awesome to experience the community reaching out to make this event happen. It’s not just local businesses, but volunteers, nonprofit organizations… it's just amazing and I would just like to thank the community for doing that.”

The organizing committee is inviting the community to use the hashtag #Reunitedcinco2021 when posting pictures and videos to social media.

Sponsors for the Arts Council of Brownwood’s Downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration include: The Law Office of Natalia Lopez, Spa de la Terre, Visit Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, Blevins Body Shop, Mattressville, Southwest Appliance, Matt Williams State Farm Insurance, Tres Leches, The Turtle, The Glamour Shop, Salvation Army of Brownwood, Lil Cactus Boutique, Taviner & Co., Big Country Ford, Constatine Welding, and Melda’s Elites Cuts.

For more information about the celebration, visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo. For more information about the Children’s Art Show, contact Kandice Harris at kandice.n.harris@gmail.com