Teddy’s Brewhaus to host free community concert April 24

Special to the Bulletin

Teddy’s Brewhaus invites the community to join them for a free festival event titled “Blues & Brews” featuring three musical acts on Saturday, April 24th.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will kick off with Guthrie Kennard at 6:30 p.m., followed by the main event Briefcase Blues, a Blues Brothers tribute band, from 7:30-9 p.m., with Peregrino Music following at 9:30 p.m.

There is no entry fee to enjoy the music, though attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP to help coordinators know how many people to expect for the event. That information can be entered here: teddysbrewhaus.com

Jeff Tucker, owner of Teddy’s Brewhaus, wanted to coordinate a free concert event as a way to say thank you to the community for their support over the last year.

“With everything that’s gone on during the pandemic, we received a lot of support from the community,” Tucker said. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and bringing everyone together to have a celebration and some sense of normalcy.”

Tucker and his team hope to host a large-scale concert event every year. He was inspired by the Corks & Caps event hosted by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce in recent years. Tucker’s Blues & Brews event will emulate the local favorite Corks & Caps with an open-air environment, plenty of beer and wine, and food for purchase. Blues & Brews attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair in case seating is taken.

“We may experience a few growing pains with this event,” Tucker said, “but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For attendees who may have to park a little further away from Teddy’s, there will be a shuttle service provided by JW Shuttles to return them to their vehicles at the end of their evening. While enjoying the music, attendees can purchase several different handcrafted beers, brewed inhouse, or some of the wine offerings available at Teddy’s. Barbecue sandwiches will also be available to purchase, along with street tacos, courtesy of Tres Leches. The two downtown Brownwood business owners met at a previous Corks & Caps event and are looking forward to working side-by-side in order to feed hungry concertgoers.

The presenting sponsors for the Blues & Brews concert are Duckhorn Construction and Hydro-Tech. Teddy’s Brewhaus is located at 102 Fisk Avenue in historic downtown Brownwood.