Bridge fire chief injured when fire truck hits tree

Lake Brownwood Bridge Fire Chief Randy Feight was in stable condition and improving Friday morning at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene after the fire truck he was driving to a fire was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon.

Feight was seriously injured when the fire truck slid off Highway 279 at Country Road 102 in a rainstorm and struck a tree, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said.

Firefighters were responding to an oilfield tank battery fire on County Road 103, Johnston said.

He said Feight, who was the only firefighter on the truck, was driving south on Highway 279 when he tried to make a right turn onto County Road 102.

"It was raining pretty hard," Johnston said. "Basically he didn't make the turn, lost control, went off the road and hit a large mesquite tree."

Feight was "alert and awake" when first responders arrived at the accident site, Johnston said.

Feight was initially taken to Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood before being transferred to Abilene.

"He was very lucky for what could have happened," Johnston said.