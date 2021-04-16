Brownwood ISD names Spotlight teacher, staff for April

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD named its April 2021 Spotlight teacher and staff member.

Terri Stephens

Terri Stephens is a mathematics teacher at Brownwood High School (BHS). In addition to being a BHS graduate, Stephens holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Tarleton State University and is a graduate of its Model for Accelerated Teacher Education (TMATE) program.

She is a certified teacher holding a professional license for teaching secondary mathematics .

This is Stephens’ 18th year with Brownwood ISD. She is a fantastic math teacher who genuinely cares for both her co-workers’ and student’s success. She makes it a priority to not only be involved with the advancement of her students, but the BHS community as a whole. She is a team player in the truest sense.

Rosa Villarreal

Rosa Villarreal is the head custodian at Coggin Intermediate School. She has been a custodian with Brownwood ISD since 2013. Villarreal is an outstanding employee. As Coggin Intermediate School’s head custodian, she takes exceptional care of a very large campus, and leads her staff to do the same.

She is detail-oriented, and goes above and beyond to ensure the campus is taken care of. Recently, she came up to the school on a Sunday afternoon when there was a water leak to see how she could help. She is thorough and takes care of all custodial needs completely and quickly.