Brownwood ISD names Spotlight teacher, staff for April

Special to the Bulletin
Terri Stephens
Rosa Villerreal

The Brownwood ISD named its April 2021 Spotlight teacher and staff member.

Terri Stephens

Terri Stephens is a mathematics teacher at Brownwood High School (BHS). In addition to being a BHS graduate, Stephens holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Tarleton State University and is a graduate of its Model for Accelerated Teacher Education (TMATE) program.

She is a certified teacher holding a professional license for teaching secondary mathematics .

This is Stephens’ 18th year with Brownwood ISD. She is a fantastic math teacher who genuinely cares for both her co-workers’ and student’s success. She makes it a priority to not only be involved with the advancement of her students, but the BHS community as a whole. She is a team player in the truest sense.

Rosa Villarreal

Rosa Villarreal is the head custodian at Coggin Intermediate School. She has been a custodian with Brownwood ISD since 2013. Villarreal is an outstanding employee. As Coggin Intermediate School’s head custodian, she takes exceptional care of a very large campus, and leads her staff to do the same.

She is detail-oriented, and goes above and beyond to ensure the campus is taken care of. Recently, she came up to the school on a Sunday afternoon when there was a water leak to see how she could help. She is thorough and takes care of all custodial needs completely and quickly. 