Ribbon cutting held for Justin Riggan State Farm in Early

Special to the Bulletin

On Thursday, the Early Chamber of Commerce and the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting for new member Justin Riggan State Farm.

Riggan was born and raised in West Texas and went to high school and college in Abilene before going into the media business. He ran television and radio stations across the state, primarily in West Texas, for more than 20 years.

State Farm approached Riggan about becoming an agent and there was an opportunity in Brownwood.

It was a perfect fit.

Growing up in Abilene, Riggan was fortunate to spend a lot of time at Lake Brownwood and always loved this area. He knew it was the right opportunity.

Replacing Larry Holder left big shoes to fill, so Riggan hired the best team out there and is extremely proud of the work they are doing. With Holder's location unavailable, Riggan was on the hunt for a good office space and fell in love with the historic building on the corner of Center and Water where Ehrke Chiropractic was located for decades.

Riggan loves the downtown atmosphere.

Riggan is a proponent for the Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Board of Directors for the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce as well as completing their leadership program. He looks looks forward to getting involved in the Brownwood and Early Chamber and communities.

Please stop by and see the newly remodeled first floor at 201 N. Center Avenue in Brownwood.

Contact Justin Riggan State Farm at 325-646-7526 or Justin@JustInsureItAll.com.