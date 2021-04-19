San Saba teen flown by helicopter after hit-and-run accident

A15-year-old San Saba girl was flown by helicopter Monday after the pickup she was riding in was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle at the Heartland Mall entrance on U.S. Highway 183. Police arrested a Brownwood woman on a charge of accident with serious bodily injury after witnesses provided a license plate number and followed the vehicle to the OYO motel in Brownwood, Early Police Chief David Mercer said.

The injured girl was riding in a pickup driven by her father.

Mercer identified the woman who as arrested as Abigayle Lynn Ryan, 21.

Mercer said via email:

At 12:27 p.m. Monday, police were notified of a hit-and-run accident in front of the Heartland Mall entrance on Highway 183 North. Several witnesses called 9-1-1 and reported the suspect vehicle to be a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and provided a license plate number.

Several witnesses followed the vehicle to the OYO Hotel until police arrived.

Early firefighters and Lifeguard Ambulance arrived at the accident scene with officers. Witnesses said the Tahoe exited the mall parking lot at high rate of speed and struck a pickup traveling northbound on 183. The Tahoe quickly drove away, swerving in and out of traffic. Brownwood and Early officers located the driver at the OYO Hotel.

The passenger of the victim vehicle was a 15-year-old female who was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with possible severe injuries. The driver and father of the 15-year-old was treated on scene by lifeguard EMS but refused transport so he could go meet his daughter at the Fort Worth hospital.

The father and daughter are from San Saba, Mercer