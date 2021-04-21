Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Shaw's Marketplace

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, which opened as a single restaurant in Fort Worth in 2003 before expanding nationwide, will be coming to Shaw’s Marketplace in downtown Brownwood.

Fuzzy’s will open in the spring of 2002, Shaw’s Marketplace co-owner Matt McCrane announced.

Shaw’s is owned by McCrane, his wife Megan and his parents, Steven and Lori.

"Megan and I are excited to bring a familiar franchise to downtown Brownwood in Shaw's Marketplace,” Matt McCrane said via email. “Fuzzy's Taco Shop is appearing in many locations nationwide. With their Baja tacos, shredded chicken nachos, chips & guac, and frozen margaritas, it will add a unique flare to our community."

The original Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is on Berry Street in Fort Worth, and there are more than 100 nationwide, the restaurant’s website states.

“Fuzzy’s earned a cult-like following … today, people bring their dogs, party on our patios and feel the festive love every time they walk into a Fuzzy’s,” the website states.

Shaw’s Marketplace will open as a shopping and community market in the facility that previously housed Shaw’s Laundry. The building has been vacant since the laundry closed six years ago, and is undergoing extensive renovation to prepare it as the marketplace.

The owners of the Shuga Pops candy store in DeLeon will open a store at Shaw’s Marketplace, the McCranes recently announced.

The McCranes want Shaw’s Marketplace to be a place where people can “stay a couple of hours and shop and eat and hang out with their kids,” Matt McCrane said earlier. “We want it to be family friendly, family oriented, a place for kids to hang out and play in the back yard.

The business plan for Shaw’s Marketplace “is a blended model of a small business incubator and an indoor/outdoor market. Potential tenants could rent a small space inside the facility to have regular hours of operations,” the Brownwood Municipal Development District has said.