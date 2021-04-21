Pfluger, Cuellar introduce bill to expand liquified natural gas exports

Special to the Bulletin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representatives August Pfluger (TX-11) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) introduced Tuesday the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act, a bipartisan bill to expand expedited approval of all liquified natural gas (LNG) export permit applications to any country except those subject to sanctions or trade restrictions imposed by the United States, or those excluded by the President for Congress for reasons of national security.

The Senate version of the bill has been introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Natural gas is a critical component of our national security and energy strategy that has made the United States a world leader in energy,” Pfluger said. “As our world recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic and we look towards the future, it is critical for the federal government to get out of the way and allow private industries the freedom to innovate and export our clean, affordable, reliable energy to the world. This bill builds on the work of the previous administration by cutting the red tape and regulations that delay and prevent private companies from exporting liquid natural gas to countries around the globe will have a myriad of benefits—from reducing global emissions, to promoting gas capture, and most importantly, bolstering national security for the United States and our allies.”

“As the world’s leading producer of clean, affordable, and reliable natural gas, we have the ability to become a key trailblazer in global energy-export markets,” said Cuellar. “This legislation will reduce regulations to export LNG, allowing us to strengthen our allies abroad. Increasing LNG exports will create jobs, promote economic growth, and advance our national security. As a co-founder of the Energy-Export Caucus, I am committed to implementing common-sense energy policies that boost opportunity, prosperity and security in the United States.”

The Center for Liquified Natural Gas issued a statement of support: “The Center for Liquified Natural Gas supports the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act and agrees with Representatives Pfluger and Cuellar that access to clean American energy is vital to reducing emissions globally. The United States has exported LNG to 38 countries and this legislation will expand that list, further unlocking environmental benefits globally and economic benefits at home.”

Jason McFarland, International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) President said: “As drilling contractors continue to develop next-generation technologies that make accessing our energy resources safer, more efficient and more affordable, good-sense policies that promote exports are crucial to ensuring reliable natural gas is available to everyone. IADC is encouraged to see this bipartisan legislation, and applauds Representatives Pfluger and the other leaders of the Texas delegation for their continued work on critical issues affecting our energy landscapes.”

“The Permian Basin is the most prolific oil producing region in the world and is the second largest natural gas producer in the United States. The Natural Gas Export Expansion Act will help to fully utilize the Permian Basin’s natural gas resources as a national security tool, promote safer and cleaner natural gas and expand worldwide markets for Permian Basin natural gas. These efforts will also help to reduce global emissions. The members of the PBPA applaud Congressman Pfluger, Senator Cruz and the other leaders in Congress who have identified the significance of liquid natural gas exports to this country and the world’s future” said Ben Shepperd, Permian Basin Petroleum Association Executive Vice President.