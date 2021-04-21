Police: Two arrested on drug charges at Brownwood home

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood police released details Wednesday on the arrests of two men on drug charges.

According to an email from the police department:

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officer Roberto Rodriguez and other officers arrived at a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue G in an attempt to locate a wanted subject.

Rodriguez knocked on the front door and met with 21-year-old Chad Ray Walston. As Walston stepped onto the front porch, Rodriguez smelled the odor of marijuana permeating from the home. Rodriguez was given permission to enter the residence to ensure the wanted subject was not in the home. While inside, he also observed Ziploc baggies of suspected marijuana lying on the kitchen counter.

Due to the observations of illegal substances, all subjects inside the home were identified. Rodriguez received consent to search the home further for illegal substances and at the conclusion of the search, Walston and his roommate, 21-year-old Daniel Wayne Coers, were arrested for various drug charges.

Approximately 14 ounces of marijuana, 108 THC cartridges and 19 grams of THC wax were recovered.

Based on the findings, Walston was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG2 (4-400 grams), possession of a controlled substance PG2 (2-4 grams), and possession of marijuana (4ounces to 5 pounds). Coers was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4-400grams) and possession of marijuana (under 2ounces).