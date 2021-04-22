Brownwood High announces upcoming events, graduation

Brownwood Bulletin

BHS NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTIONS

The BHS National Honor Society induction ceremony will be held on Monday, May 3 at 6:00 pm in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center/BHS Auditorium.

BHS ACADEMIC AWARDS

The Academic Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, May 20 in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center/BHS Auditorium. The freshman/sophomore awards will begin at 6:00 pm and the junior/senior awards will begin at 7:30 pm.

GRADUATION WALKS

Seniors will have the opportunity to walk through the elementary school they attended on Friday, May 21. If they did not attend a Brownwood elementary, they may choose which school to walk through.

BACCALAUREATE SERVICE

Practice will be held Friday, May 21 at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. The service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, May 23 at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Students should wear caps and gowns and arrive no later than 2:00 pm on Sunday. Note: The service is strictly voluntary and is not sponsored by the school district.

MANDATORY GRADUATION PRACTICE

Graduation practice will be held at Gordon Wood Stadium on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 am. All graduates intending to take part in the ceremony must attend the rehearsal.

BHS GRADUATION

Graduation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at Gordon Wood Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. The event will also be streamed online at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/bhsgraduation.

For additional questions regarding upcoming events or the BHS Graduation, contact Brownwood High School at 325-646-9549.