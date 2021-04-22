HPU’s Baptist Student Ministry to host art auction fundraiser for Go Now Missions

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) will host an online art auction from April 26 to May 3. All proceeds from the auction will be used to support students serving with Go Now Missions, a student missions program of the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

The auction will feature original artwork by HPU senior Haleigh Clevenger, a studio art major from Brownwood, and Sarah “Abi” Brown ’20, BSM campus ministry intern at HPU. The pieces depict various iconic HPU buildings and architecture in gouache paintings and graphite drawings. Original and print versions of the pieces will be available for purchase. Artwork can be viewed and bids placed at www.32auctions.com/hpubsm.

Bryan Pate, HPU BSM director, said the auction represents an excellent opportunity for the HPU family to support the missions work of the BSM.

“Abi and Haleigh are incredibly talented and these paintings and sketches show that,” Pate said. “Each piece does such a great job at capturing part of what makes Howard Payne so special – what a privilege it would be to take home artwork made by our very own HPU family.”

For more information about HPU’s BSM, visit www.hputx.edu/bsm.