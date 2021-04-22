Two recognized at HPU’s annual Yellow Rose Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club recently honored Teri (Davis) Andrews ’83 of Houston and Aleah Curtis, a sophomore theatre major from Georgetown, at this year’s Yellow Rose Luncheon. Andrews received the prestigious Yellow Rose Award and Curtis was the recipient of the 2021Yellow Rose Scholarship.

The annual luncheon serves as a way for women from the community and friends of HPU to contribute to the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment. Table sponsorships and donations go toward the education of a qualifying female HPU student selected by the Women’s Club leadership team.

This year’s Gold Sponsors are Bangs Flower and Gift Shop, Big Country Ford Lincoln, Elite Eight – Class of 1973, Grimsley Electric, Mr. Neal and Mrs. Sharon Guthrie, Mrs. Miki and Mrs. Ashley Martin, and Mrs. Bertha Mieth. Blue sponsors are Ann Jones Real Estate, Mrs. Laura Benoit and Mrs. Shannon Sims, Mrs. Betty Broome and Dr. Julie Welker, Mrs. Kaye Cummings and Mrs. Nelda Carpenter, Chick-fil-A Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Dr. Cory and Mrs. Melinda Hines, HPU Business Office, Mrs. Joy Ivy in memory of Mrs. Jane Lacey and Mrs. Gaenell Ehrke, Painter and Johnson Financial, Texas Goldstar Real Estate and First National Bank Mortgage, TexasBank, and Willie’s T’s and the HPU Stinger Store.

“I’m so grateful to our community and the friends of HPU who contributed to our Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment,” said Melinda Hines, first lady and president of the HPU Women’s Club. “Each year I’m so amazed by the support we receive, and this year was no exception.”

The Yellow Rose Award is presented to a woman who is a leader to those within her sphere of influence and has assisted in fulfilling the mission and vision of HPU. The Yellow Rose Scholarship is awarded to a female sophomore who has maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average since her freshman year, is active in campus life and exhibits the qualities of a servant leader.

“It was such a joy to honor these two ladies at the luncheon,” said Hines. “Teri and Aleah are wonderful examples of servant leadership and absolutely deserve this recognition.”

Andrews received her bachelor’s degree in education with a music minor from HPU in 1983 and as a student performed with the musical group “The Spirit of Love.” After graduating, she served as a teacher for nine years before fully committing her time to civic philanthropy and motherhood in 1994. Andrews has volunteered with and championed multiple organizations, both domestic and abroad, and served on the executive boards of National Charity League and Lifehouse of Houston. Since her time as a student at HPU, Andrews has been faithful to aid in the health, prosperity and perpetuity of Howard Payne University. She enjoys singing, reading and tennis, and is an avid football fan. Andrews currently resides in Houston with her husband, Ronnie ’83. They have one daughter, Madison, and one granddaughter, Penelope.

Curtis has excelled academically since she arrived on campus. In addition to her studies, she is the secretary and chaplain for Alpha Psi Omega and a member of the School of Music and Fine Arts student council. She also works at Chick-Fil-A in Brownwood and serves as a greeter at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church on a monthly basis.

This year, the luncheon featured a panel of three alumni who served as guest speakers with Dr. Julie Welker, professor of communication and department chair, serving as moderator. Sarah Ramos ’20, executive assistant to HPU’s associate vice president of enrollment management, was joined by her great aunt Minerva Delgado Lopez ’63, and mother, Anna Delgado Ramos ’90. The women shared about their respective experiences from their time as students and the impact of HPU on their lives.

Those interested in being a part of the HPU Women’s Club can visit hputx.edu/womensclub.

Photo #1: Teri (Davis) Andrews (right) was recognized as this year’s Yellow Rose Award winner. She is pictured with Melinda Hines, HPU first lady and Women’s Club president.

Photo #2: Aleah Curtis of Georgetown was recognized as this year’s Yellow Rose Scholarship recipient.

Photo #3: A panel of three alumni served as guest speakers at the Yellow Rose Luncheon with Dr. Julie Welker, professor of communication and department chair, serving as moderator. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Welker, Anna Delgado Ramos ’90, Minerva Delgado Lopez ’63 and Sarah Ramos ’20, executive assistant to HPU’s associate vice president of enrollment management.

Photo #4: Pictured from left to right are Jenna Stuard, 2019 Yellow Rose Scholarship Recipient; Melinda Hines, HPU first lady and Women’s Club president; Aleah Curtis, 2021 Yellow Rose Scholarship Recipient; and Amaya Marshall, 2020 Yellow Rose Scholarship Recipient.