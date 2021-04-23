Food vendors, culinary contests bring flavor to Cinco de Mayo

Special to the Bulletin

With the return of the Cinco de Mayo Celebration in historic downtown Brownwood, many attendees are counting the days until they can fill their plates with a variety of food offerings at the festival. Several culinary contests are new to the celebration this year and are guaranteed to delight the judges tasked with the impossible choice of awarding a winner. Both amateur homecooks and professionals will submit their best homemade tamales, borracho beans, rice, margaritas, and salsa for judging. Local businesses have donated products and services as prizes for first, second, and third place winners in each category.

Along with the delicious contests, several food vendors are set to serve tasty treats at the celebration. Chipster’s Grill will be offering their beloved BBQ. Taquena Maldonado’s will be serving street tacos, quesadillas, and more. B’s Tacos will serve their signature tacos. Erma Jean’s Place will have turkey legs, shaved ice, brisket, and smoked corn for hungry celebrants. Flour Power Bakery will have their cupcakes available. Cajun Shrimp Boil will be selling candy, nachos, hot Cheetos, and of course, their delicious shrimp boil. The Cake Fairy will also be set up to offer plenty of baked goods, candies, and cookie painting kits. And Tres Leches will have their downtown restaurant with a full menu of delights.

The annual outdoor celebration will also feature plenty of craft vendors, a dance area, free games, piñatas, a children’s area, and plenty of live music. A few of the performers scheduled for the celebration include Mariachi Bohemio from Fort Worth, Sahawe Indian Dancers from Uvalde, and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from Eagle Pass. Free performances will be featured inside the historic Lyric Theatre again, as well as live performances throughout the day in the streets.

The organizing committee is inviting the community to use the hashtag #Reunitedcinco2021 when posting pictures and videos to social media.

Sponsors for the Arts Council of Brownwood’s Downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration include: The Law Office of Natalia Lopez, Spa de la Terre, Visit Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, Blevins Body Shop, Mattressville, Southwest Appliance, Matt Williams State Farm Insurance, Tres Leches, The Turtle, The Glamour Shop, Salvation Army of Brownwood, Lil Cactus Boutique, Taviner & Co., Big Country Ford, Constatine Welding, and Melda’s Elites Cuts.

For more information about the celebration, visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo.