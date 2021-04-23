Zephyr senior selected for Mary Michaels Memorial Scholarship

Special to the Bulletin

Zephyr High School senior Jennifer Simpson has been selected to receive the Mary Michaels Memorial Scholarship.

Simpson is the daughter of Ricky and Rhonda Simpson of Zephyr. She plans to attend Cisco College and then Tarleton State University to obtain a degree in special education.

Simpson has worked hard to make it this far in her education, and she is determined to reach her goal of becoming a special education teacher.

She said school has never been easy for her because she has struggled with dyslexia, Irlen syndrome and short-term memory loss.

"I want to become a teacher because I know what it is like to struggle every day in school," Simpson said. "Without the years of supportive and encouraging teachers, I do not know if I’d be graduating this year.

"One day, I want to be that supportive and caring teacher for other students. I believe I will be a good teacher because I am patient, kind and reassuring. I love helping children learn to believe in themselves and reach their goals. I know what students who have learning disabilities need in a teacher, and I am determined to be that for them."