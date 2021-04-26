Early police arrest two in unrelated assaults

Early police released details Monday on two recent arrests for assaults.

Police said via email:

On Friday at approximately 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Longhorn regarding a male who allegedly entered a home with a knife and swung it at a person.

A woman told police the suspect was her ex-boyfriend and father of her child. She said the two have been separated for about six months.

The male, Michael Lance Nestell, 35 of Coleman had previously been given a criminal trespass warning for the property.

Police said the suspect entered the house without the consent of the woman, who told the suspect to get out and leave. The suspect displayed a knife to the female and a male friend in the house, then swung at the male friend but missed.

The woman was able to push the suspect out of the house, close the door and call 9-1-1. Officers located the suspect hiding behind the house near a small shed, police said.

Police took Nestell into custody and retrieved two knives from his pockets. Nestell was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault family violence, police said.

In an unrelated incident Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Early Boulevard on a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived, they located a female who had been assaulted.

The suspect, Hector Daniel Garza, was still on scene. Officers interviewed witnesses and placed Garza under arrest for assault family violence causing bodily injury, police said.