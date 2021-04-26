Hogan appointed to retiring JP's seat in Precinct 2

Brown County Commissioners Court members agreed Monday to appoint Harold Hogan to fill the unexpired term of retiring Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mike Holder.

Holder has said he will leave office April 30.

Hogan, who serves as associate pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church and is employed at Bostick's Auto and Truck Sales, will be sworn in at the May 3 commissioners court meeting. Hogan has been a civic and community leader who has served on numerous boards.

The court acted on the recommendation of a three-member committee, which was appointed earlier to interview applicants for the seat. The committee interviewed Hogan and one other applicant.

"I have a lot of respect and compassion for the judicial system," Hogan said later Monday by phone. Hogan also said he has a great deal of respect for law enforcement and holds a peace officers certificate.

"My parents required us to have a great deal of respect for law enforcement," Hogan said. "I have a lot of law enforcement friends."

Hogan said he is fair and impartial and believes he can make a difference.

"It's an honor being the first black American in the county to become a JP," Hogan said.