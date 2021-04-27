Convenience store development businesses OK'd for grants

Brownwood City Members approved four Building Improvement Incentive Grants Tuesday, including a grant and infrastructure incentive to DiL Petroleum, which plans to build a convenience store at 1401 Austin Ave. and develop a multi-tenant retail space.

Council members, in approving a total grant and incentive of $30,000 to DiL, ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District.

According to an agenda item briefing sheet:

DiL Petroleum purchased the old grocery store building at 1401 Austin Ave. last year to develop a Food Plaza convenience store and retail space, with construction expected to begin within the next few months.

The company plans to develop a liquor store, a restaurant space and two other small rentable retail spaces. The estimated renovation costs will be $1.6 million.

The city, property owner and BMDD will split the cost of a new sewer line, which is needed because the existing line is inadequate.

This building has been vacant for more than 20 years and the development will improve one of Brownwood’s most visible commercial properties, council members were told.

Council members also approved Building Improvement Incentive Program grants to:

• $11,101 grant to Jodie Armstrong, who is renovating a building she owns at 204 W. Lee for BAM Vapor, which is relocating.

• $7,651 grant to James Galloway to replace the roof on a building he owns at 303 N. Fisk. Galloway purchased the building in 2019 as a multi-tenant commercial location. Three businesses are at the location – The Robbins Nest, Green Tulip and Just Bleaching.

• 18,800 grant to Joe Young, who has purchased the businesses Golf Mart and the Storage Shed at 4230 Highway 377 South. Young is getting estimates to remodel and improve the buildings on the property.

In other business Tuesday, council members:

• Authorized the purchase of 2,701 meters of various sizes through a five-year capital lease at a total cost of $808,513. The city has been purchasing water meters that are compatible with an Automated Meter Reading system through the budget for several years.

• Denied Oncor Electric Delivery’s application to increase distribution rates in the city.