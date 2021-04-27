Good Samaritan Ministries' Empty Bowls is Thursday

For the second consecutive year, COVID has altered — but failed to stop — Good Samaritan Ministries’ Empty Bowls project.

Empty Bowls will be a drive-through event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at 305 Clark St. in downtown Brownwood.

The annual event supports the seven hunger ministries of Good Samaritan Ministries (GSM).

“For a minimum $10 donation, you will get a ceramic campfire bowl,” GSM Executive Director Leesa Stephens said. “These aren’t hand painted this year but they do have the Empty Bowls name on them and the Good Samaritan name. You’ll get to choose from a coupon from one of 14 area restaurants.”

Normally, Empty Bowls takes place in the Brownwood Coliseum, where ticket holders are treated to soup served in bowls that have been hand-painted by community members.

Because of COVID, Empty Bowls was changed to a drive-through event for 2020 and 2021.

“We were so disappointed when we found out, back in January, that COVID was still changing some of the things that we love about Empty Bowls — namely, having groups paint the bowls and then being in the Brownwood Coliseum,” Stephens said.

“So we were disappointed, but we went ahead and moved forward. Last year the community came out in great response for this event, so we’re doing the drive-through again —but looking hopefully and prayerfully toward 2022, when we will be back live, having hot soup to serve and hand-painted ceramic bowls.”

GSM’s Food Pantry and Resale Store will be closed Thursday during Empty Bowls, while the Donation Center will remain open, Stephens said.

On Saturday, May 1, an event Stephens described as an “Empty Bowls special sale” will be held in the Resale Store from 10 a.m. to noon.

The sale will feature items including antiques, we have gift wares, handbags and clothing.

“We have many one-of-a-kind items that we have been collecting all year for this special sale,” Stephens said.