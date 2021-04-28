Brownwood HOSA marks successful year with banquet, advancements to Nationals

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School’s HOSA (Future Health Professionals) team continued its streak of advancing students all the way to international competition for the 11th consecutive year, despite the COVID challenges.

HOSA held its end of the year banquet on April 22 to celebrate students' accomplishments throughout the 2020-2021 school year. Outgoing officers were recognized, and incoming officers were inducted. State recognitions were also announced at the event, as well as international advancement.

The Virtual State Conference was held March 22-26. Brownwood HOSA students who earned awards included Aly Touhakis, who was awarded a 4th place ribbon, Aishwarya Nigayle, who placed in the Top 10 in Organization Leadership and advanced to the Virtual International HOSA Conference, and Chesney Covey, who placed in the Top 10% of the Health Care Issues Exam and also advanced to the Virtual International HOSA Conference.

“These students have had to be creative and self-motivated to succeed in this year that was so heavily affected by COVID,” said BHS Health Science teacher and HOSA Advisor Annalyn Deen. “I am proud of all of our HOSA members for going above and beyond in this year of uncertainty.”

The Virtual International Conference will be held on June 23.