Election day for Brownwood, Bangs councils is Saturday

Voters in the Brownwood City Council Ward 3 special election and the Bangs City Council election will go to the polls Saturday, May 1.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the Brownwood election, voting will take place in the Elections Administration Office, 613 N. Fisk.

In Bangs, voting will be at the Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer.

Melody Nowowiejski and Linda Heitman are running for the Ward 3 seat in Brownwood. The seat is being vacated by Larry Mathis, who announced his resignation because he and his wife are moving out of town.

In the Bangs City Council election, four candidates are competing for two seats.

The candidates are Waymond Sheppard, Gregory Cassady, Danny D. Marney and Greg Flores.

The early voting period ended Tuesday with a total of 130 votes cast — 102 in Brownwood and 28 in Bangs.