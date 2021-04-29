Brownwood Bulletin

Friday

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

The Lost and Found Group of Narcotics Anonymous of Brownwood meets at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 700 Main Street.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fridays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

The Salvation Army Service Center of Brownwood Loaves and Fishes program is open from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays serving a hot lunch at 403 Lakeway Drive. Everyone is welcome. Come by at 11:45 a.m. for a short devotional held daily prior to the lunch. Call the Salvation Army at (325) 646-5369 for information.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

Saturday

Everyone is welcome to come to the Silent Pray from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Early, followed by the Word and music from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

In-town recycling is available on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon under the Austin Avenue underpass at Avenue A and Brady Avenue. The collection is made possible by Keep Brownwood Beautiful volunteers and the City of Brownwood. Items accepted are No. 1 plastic ONLY water/soda bottles, cardboard, glass jars and bottles, newspaper, aluminum cans, tin cans, cell phones, printer cartridges, white office paper and magazines.

The Home Depot has a Kids Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon on the first Saturday of each month. Youngsters ages 5 and older are invited to participate with their parents. For information, call (325) 643-1381.

Rising Star’s “Open Air” Main Street Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of the month. Vendor space is available, to reserve a space call Nancy at (325) 203-0311. Sponsored by the Rising Star EDC.

Buster’s Concho, Colorado and Brazos Valley Railroad, the 7 1/2-inch gauge ridable mini-train at the Martin and Frances Lehnis Train Museum, will be hauling passengers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers will be charged admission to get into the museum and there is an additional $2 charge for a ticket to ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge.

Most Excellent Way meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1001 Belle Plain. Anyone bound by addiction of any kind is eligible for free help.