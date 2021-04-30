Photography students examine careers in law enforcement

Special to the Bulletin

Students in Heather Nix's Photography 1 and Photography 2 classes at Brownwood High School are studying careers. With 1.4 trillion photographs shared on social media a year, they are looking at the diverse careers that deal with photography. One of those careers is in law enforcement.

Students recently attended a presentation organized by officer Fred Bastardo and Cpl. Kimberly Holland from the Brownwood Police Department. Holland, along with others, presented information about how important photography is to law enforcement and the court system.

Photography students examined images from closed cases, a criminal investigation vehicle and two mock crime scenes. The officers also talked about how they photograph the scenes.

Using the mock crime scenes, students were tasked with trying to figure out what happened based on the information at the scene.

Junior Chelsea Partida said, "I enjoyed the Crime Scene presentation and how they found a way to connect all of it into things we learn in this class. I liked how they showed us examples and images of real cases they have dealt with and how they intertwined our knowledge of photography with their work and knowledge in the crime industry. I enjoyed learning how important photography and photo evidence is in their job."

Nix said, "a special thanks to Officer Bastardo, Cpl. Holland and the Brownwood Police Department for spending time with our students."