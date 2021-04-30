Ty McConn, Kailee Love are top two Early graduates

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Ty McConn has been named the 2020-21 valedictorian of Early High School, and Kailee Love has been named the school's salutatorian.

Ty McConn

Ty Rider McConnTy is the son of Larry and Kari McConn.

During his time at Early High School, McConn has been involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Future Problem Solving, Community Problem Solving, UIL, and has been a member of the EHS Band Drumline.

Academically, McConn has been named the Outstanding Student in Advanced Biology, English I, Advanced World Geography, and Audio/Video Production.

In 2020 and 2021, McConn was a Future Problem Solving Program International State Bowl Finalist, as well as a 2021 Community Problem Solving Program International Finalist. McConn was also a UIL State Calculator qualifier and was a member of the 2nd Place Number Sense team. Additionally, McConn received a Division I UIL Solo and Ensemble rating on three separate occasions and was the EHS Freshmen Band Member of the Year recipient. As a senior, McCon was selected by the faculty and staff as the Junior Rotarian for the month of February.

McConn has taken numerous advanced, dual credit, and Advanced Placement courses while at Early High School. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the official honor society for two-year colleges, and he plans on completing his Associates Degree through Ranger College this summer.

McConn's volunteer efforts include being a member of the Texas Midwest Community Network (TMCN) Leadership Team which placed 3rd for its RAMPS legacy project. The TMCN consists of 52 communities stretching across 32 counties in West-Central Texas. The region is centrally located in the state of Texas and is the geographic center of the world’s largest free trade zone.

The Leadership Program seeks to engage high school students as active participants in the growth and development of their respective communities by learning effective tools to “sell the dream” and identify ways to implement change. The goal is for students and mentors to create and carry out an impactful community project.

Additionally, McConn has also volunteered his time for the City of Early Showcase.

Upon graduation, McConn plans to attend Texas A&M University where he will major in Business and minor in Sports Management. His ultimate goal is to work in the front office of a professional sports organization.

Kailee Elaine Love

Kailee Elaine Love is the daughter of Troy and Jill Love.

While at Early High School, Love has been an active member of National Honor Society and Future Problem Solving. She has also been a member of the varsity softball team throughout her high school years.

Love has been Academic All-District all four years as well as Academic All-State this year. Other accolades include being named First Team All-District Center Fielder and being selected for the FCA All-Star team.

Love has taken numerous advanced, dual credit, and Advanced Placement courses while at Early High School. She was selected by faculty and staff as the Junior Rotarian for the month of October.

Love has spent time volunteering at the Humane Society and has been a Salvation Army bell ringer.

Love plans on attending Texas State University where she will major in nursing and minor in psychology. Upon completing her studies, Kailee plans on spending four to five years as a travel nurse before eventually opening her own practice.