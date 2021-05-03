Harold Hogan sworn in as Precinct 2 justice of the peace

With his left hand placed on a Bible held by his daughter, Harold Hogan raised his right hand and was sworn in Precinct 2 justice of the peace during Monday's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court.

Hogan’s swearing-in drew a large audience to the commissioners courtroom including Brownwood Mayor Pro Tem Draco Miller and City Manager Emily Crawford. Miller stood next to Hogan as Hogan’s daughter, Mashari Hogan, held the Bible for her father and Brown County Judge Paul Lilly administered the oath.

Hogan replaces Mike Holder, who left office on April 30 after announcing his retirement.

Hogan, who works at Bostick Auto Sales, is associate pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Brownwood and has served on numerous boards in the community. He said he’s honored to have been selected for the office.

“My late mother and father would be proud today,” Hogan said. “They taught me respect for all people.”

Hogan said he is ready to go to work and make a difference.

Commissioners will also appoint someone to fill the term of retiring Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Cavanaugh, who plans to leave office June 30.

In other business Monday, commissioners heard comments from two Brown County residents about commissioners’ upcoming May 10 vote on whether to grant a tax abatement to Intersect Power. The company wants to build a solar farm project near Brookesmith.

Scott Killingsworth presented commissioners with 102 signatures — with 100 confirmed as Brown County residents — as part of a petition presented to the commissioners court on April 26. The petition presented that day contained the signatures of 1,688 Brown County residents who are opposed to a tax abatement agreement for Intersect Power.

James Timmins said he thinks it’s obvious “the majority of the residents in the county are opposed to the abatement. I would urge all of the commissioners to reflect that in your vote, and vote ‘no’ to the abatement.”