VFW plans fish fry to benefit Boys & Girls Club

Special to the Bulletin

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary will have a fish fry fundraiser Friday, May 7, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County.

Deliveries will be made in the Brownwood and Early areas between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and pick-up stars at 11 a.m. at the VFW post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood.

There will be no walk-ins.

The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies, red sauce and tartar sauce for $10 a plate.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113

Proceeds from this fund raiser will help support our area youth activities.