Workshop: 6 steps to increasing the value by 3-4 times

Selling now, or in 20 years, TODAY is the time to start focusing on increasing its value.

Do you want to learn how to make your business worth 3 - 4 times more?

Do you want to avoid the mistakes that keep most businesses from selling?

Do you want to double your profits AND work less hours?

Join us for 6 Steps to Building a Great Business and learn:

- How to avoid the mistakes that keep most business from selling at high dollar values.

- How to increase sales immediately… DOUBLE!

- How to work less and make more PROFIT!

- Multiply your customers, revenue and profits

- Leverage team, systems, technology and marketing

- How to have a business run without YOU!

You’ll learn how to MAXIMIZE the value of your business, make your business work harder so you don’t have to… Plus tips, strategies and more to help your business thrive in 2021

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 E. Depot, Brownwood, Texas 76802

Contact: Kim Springfield 325-646-9535

Email: membership@brownwoodchamber.org

Lunch will be provide to those who register

Fees/Admission: Free to Chamber Members

$10 for non Members