Bangs ISD bands receive awards; spring concerts planned

Special to the Bulletin

Bangs Dragon High School and Middle School Bands received Sweepstakes at Region 6 UIL Concert and Sightreading contest. Both bands received first division on stage and first division in sight reading.

The 5th Grade Dragon Band and the 6th/7th Grade combined Dragon Band attended the Clyde Band Festival and received first division ratings.

The Bangs Dragon Bands will be doing their Spring Concert on Sunday, May 16.

5th Grade Band Concert start at 2 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. For social distancing, 5th grade band students may leave immediately after their concert.

6th-12h Grade Band Concert will start at 3:00 pm in the High School Auditorium. The Dragon Band will showcase their 2021 Marching Show and Honor our 2021 Seniors.