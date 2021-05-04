National Day of Prayer events set in Brownwood

Brownwood Bulletin

Events to commemorate the National Day of Prayer will be held in Brownwood on Thursday, May 6.

Early pastor Leland Acker will host an observance at noon at the Margaret and Stuart Coleman Plaza, a Facebook post states. People are invited to pray for "America, our leaders, our local communities and a revival," the post states.

At the Central United Methodist Church, 1501 Second St. in Brownwood, a drive-through prayer station will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to stop by to pray is welcome, pastor Carol Roberts said.