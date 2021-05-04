New council members to take office in Brownwood, Bangs

New council members will be joining the Brownwood and Bangs city councils as the result of Saturday's municipal elections, and Rick Phelps will become the new mayor of Bangs after running unopposed.

In Brownwood, Melody Nowowiejsk won the Ward 3 seat being vacated by Larry Mathis, who is moving out of town. Nowowiejsk received 128 votes, defeating Linda Heitman, who received 43 votes.

In Bangs, challengers Greggory Cassady and Greg Flores defeated incumbents Waymond Sheppard and Danny Marney.

Cassady received 78 votes, followed by Flores with 51, Sheppard with 48 and Marney with 35.