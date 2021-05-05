Downtown Brownwood ready for Cinco de Mayo festival Friday

Special to the Bulletin

As downtown Brownwood prepares to welcome back the local favorite Cinco de Mayo Celebration, a helpful schedule of events and map of the vendors has been published. The downtown festivities will kick off Friday, May 7th, at 5 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. with music, street performances, contests, children’s games, an art show, and plenty of shopping opportunities with local vendors.

A few of the performers scheduled for the celebration include Mariachi Bohemio from Fort Worth, Sahawe Indian Dancers from Uvalde, and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from Eagle Pass. Free performances will be featured inside the historic Lyric Theatre again, as well as live performances throughout the day in the streets.

Several culinary contests are new to the celebration this year and are guaranteed to delight the judges tasked with the impossible choice of awarding a winner. Both amateur homecooks and professionals will submit their best homemade tamales, borracho beans, rice, margaritas, and salsa for judging. Local businesses have donated products and services as prizes for first, second, and third place winners in each category.

Along with the delicious contests, several food vendors are set to serve tasty treats at the celebration. Chipster’s Grill will be offering their beloved BBQ. Taquena Maldonado’s will be serving street tacos, quesadillas, and more. B’s Tacos will serve their signature tacos. Erma Jean’s Place will have turkey legs, shaved ice, brisket, and smoked corn for hungry celebrants. Flour Power Bakery will have their cupcakes available. Cajun Shrimp Boil will be selling candy, nachos, hot Cheetos, and of course, their delicious shrimp boil. The Cake Fairy will also be set up to offer plenty of baked goods, candies, and cookie painting kits. And Tres Leches will have their downtown restaurant with a full menu of delights.

The organizing committee is inviting the community to use the hashtag #Reunitedcinco2021 when posting pictures and videos to social media.

Sponsors for the Arts Council of Brownwood’s Downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration include: The Law Office of Natalia Lopez, Spa de la Terre, Visit Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, Blevins Body Shop, Mattressville, Southwest Appliance, Matt Williams State Farm Insurance, Tres Leches, The Turtle, The Glamour Shop, Salvation Army of Brownwood, Lil Cactus Boutique, Taviner & Co., Big Country Ford, Constatine Welding, and Melda’s Elites Cuts.

Cinco de Mayo is observed every year to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The event is observed in the United States as a celebration of Mexican-American culture. The day gained popularity during the 1980’s and has continued to be a favorite day of festivities every year.

For more information about the celebration, visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo.