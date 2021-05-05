Letter: Community thanked for successful Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare board wishes to thank the community for a successful Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.

During the month of April, focus is given to child abuse prevention and to increasing awareness of this very real problem. Thanks are extended to The Brownwood Bulletin, radio stations KOXE, KXYL, and KPSM for their extensive publicity.

We wish to thank Sliger’s Market, Trans Texas Tire, Hometown Spa and Salon, Spa de la Terre, Brownwood Chamber of Commerce, Lenzi Farmer’s Insurance, Center for Life Resources, Jacobs Pharmacy, Box N Mail, Dazzling Divas, The Hen House, Lil Cactus Boutique, Docs Pharmacy Brownwood, Docs Pharmacy Early, Advanced Office Supplies, The Red Wagon, Willie’s T’s for taking donations for Raindrops for the Rainbow Room.

Thanks to Weakley Watson Ace Hardware for conducting a Round It Up opportunity where customers could choose to round up their change and make additional donations. We really thank owner, Weston Jacobs, as well as the employees and customers who made this project very successful. Thank you to Jill Evans and AccelHealth for providing the pinwheels that called attention to this mission. We thank Texas Department of Transportation for allowing us space for banners.

Thank you to Texas America Safety Company for purchasing some of the signs. Although the Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month is over, the need continues every month, every day, in fact every moment. Children are our most precious treasure.

Judy Brownlee

Chairperson of Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board