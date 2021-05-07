Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

May 10 – Deadline to Submit Brown County 4-H Senior Spotlight Form

31 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKS

The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office during our office hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm closed 12:00pm – 1:00pm for lunch Monday – Thursday and Friday 8:30am – 12:00pm. A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is stamped and addressed and turned in to the Extension Office! You will not receive your check until we receive your thank you letters. Handwritten “thank you” letters are best but, depending on your personality and penmanship a typed letter can also be appropriate. Thank each person individually, don’t try and thank a group of people in one letter. PLEASE NOTE THAT CHECKS ARE ONLY VALID FOR 90 DAYS.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Brown County 4-H would like to spotlight graduating 4-H seniors. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN THE 2020-2021 4-H YEAR. If you would like for us to spotlight you on Facebook and the newsletter follow the link below to fill out the form https://brown.agrilife.org/brown-county-4-h-senior-spotlight/

The deadline to submit your form is May 10th. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 4-H Leadership Lab

The 2021 District 7 4-H Leadership Lab will be held June 23rd – 25th at the Texas 4-H Center Brownwood, Texas. You must be at least 13 years of age by the date of leadership lab to participate. The cost will be $250 per person for youth. This includes all meals beginning with lunch on Wednesday and ending with breakfast on Friday, insurance, activity fees, lodging and facility use fees. The deadline to register is May 31st on 4-H Online. If you are interested in participating in the District 7 4-H Leadership Lab, please contact the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

The District 4-H Council provides opportunities for youth involvement in 4-H program development. It is an advisory committee which assists in making plans and executing these plans at the district level.

Their function is:

· to advise the district Extension staff on programs for 4-H youth

· facilitate representation on the Texas 4-H Council

· maintain linkage with county 4-H councils

· assist with the development and implementation of district events and activities

· provide opportunities for 4-H youth to learn democratic principles and procedures

· interpret the 4-H program to the public

AGE REQUIREMENTS – The president, vice president, and delegate-at large must be between the ages of 16 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected. The second vice president, third vice president, secretary, public relations officer, and parliamentarian must be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected.

To apply for a District 7 Council Officer position, you must have served as a Brown County Council Officer. If you are interested in applying for District 7 Council Officer, please contact Nick Gonzales so that we can provide you with an application.

DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW

The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 15th at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Spur Arena is located at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo grounds. You must have validated your horse on 4-H Connect by May 1st to participate in the show. Registration opens on 4-H Connect May 18th – May 31st. The cost for the Horse Show will be, Qualifying and Open Classes- $15 per entry / Futurity Divisions- $20. For more information contact Nick Gonzales.

2021 4-H MULTI-COUNTY CAMP

Stay tuned! The dates and location for the camp will be announced soon. Keep checking back for more details!

TEXAS 4-H CONFERENCE CENTER LOOKING FOR TEEN COUNSELORS

The Texas 4-H Conference Center is looking for teen counselors to assist with their camping programs this summer. They will be provided with room and board during the weeks they volunteer. This is a great leadership opportunity for senior level 4-H members. Teens will be trained and will work directly with Texas 4-H Conference Center staff to assist with our programming and supervision of youth campers. If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities:

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing & Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 13th in Burnet, Texas.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

2021 – 2022 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28, 2021 9:00am – 11:00am (MUST BE IN LINE BY 11:00am) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!