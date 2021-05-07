Community members observe National Day of Prayer

Prayer “is something that is definitely needed for our country right now.”

Those were the words of Leland Acker, pastor of Life Point Baptist Church in Early, at a National Day of Prayer observance held Thursday at the Stuart and Margaret Coleman Plaza in Brownwood.

Community members gathered at various locations Thursday to observe National Day of Prayer, which was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman and is held annually on the first Thursday of May.

The observance was a time to “gather together as a nation and pray that God would heal our land, that he would forgive our sins and that he would restore our great nation,” Acker said as prayers were also offered for the community and local leaders.

About 20 community members gathered at the plaza for the prayer observance.

“Jesus said where two or more are gathered together in my name, there I am amongst them,” Acker said. “So any time people get together in the name of the Lord, any time people get together to worship, to study the Bible, to fellowship in the scriptures, to fellowship in the common background of the gospel and their salvation, come together to pray — any time that two or more people come together to do that, that’s a beautiful thing.

“None of these observances are in competition with each other. It’s just more ways, more points of access where people can come together and pray. Would I like to have seen a hundred people? Absolutely. Seeing a hundred people together praying is a blessing. But I’m thankful for the ones we did have.”

Carol Roberts, who pastors Central United Methodist Church in Brownwood and Lake Brownwood First United Methodist Church, said prayer is powerful.

Roberts and church members held a prayer for part of the day Thursday at the sidewalk in front of Central United Methodist Church on Second Street in Brownwood.

“We had several people stop by in their cars and on foot,” Roberts said via email. “We distributed flyers containing the 2021 National Prayer for America and a guide for praying into seven centers of influence in our nation. In addition, we waved at those who passed by and prayed blessings for them. We also met a couple of our neighbors.

“Since it was a beautiful day, we thanked God for the wonders of springtime and the songs of the birds we heard. We thanked God for the freedom to witness to all of God's mighty acts and for God's power to act in and through us to transform our lives and our nation. Time in prayer is never wasted!”