Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexual abuse of child

A Brownwood man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a 35th Judicial District Court jury convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

The jury convicted Shawn Ray Wishert, 56, on Thursday, and Wisehert will not be eligible for parole due to the severity of the offense, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said via email.

According to the email:

Assistant district attorneys LorAnn Garrett Newman and Alex Hunn empaneled a jury Monday and presented evidence over the following two days. The jury found Wishert guilty and sentenced him to life on Thursday.

During the trial, Brown County Sheriff's investigator Chuck Woods testified that law enforcement began investigating the offense in January 2019.

The victim in the charged offense, as well as two prior victims, testified to Wishert’s sexual abuse against them as children. Newman and Hunn presented further evidence of the trauma Wishert’s actions caused the victim through the testimony of psychiatrist Raymond Mays and CPS investigator Christina Nelson.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard testimony of two additional sexual assault victims of Wishert. The state also presented two prior theft convictions, and a 2006 a manufacture of methamphetamine conviction that resulted in a 30-year person sentence.

Wishert will serve the remainder of his life in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.