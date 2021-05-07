SALSA celebrates Cinco de Mayo with awarding of scholarships

Special to the Bulletin

SALSA leaders gathered on Cinco de Mayo at Wiggins Park to observe the historic day in the most meaningful way, by awarding $6,000 in scholarships to a total of seven students

The scholarships were award to two students from Early, two from Bangs and three from Brownwood.

The students received the Dr. Juan Andrade Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders.

Kimberly Diaz and Isabell Escobedo will be attending Angelo State University. Angela Romero and Adan Aleman have chosen Howard Payne University. Brandon “Hunter” Day will be going to Texas A&M. Deyanara de Leon is undecided. Santos Munoz IV will be attending Tarleton State.

At the event, it was noted that for the first time in history, there are three Hispanic Homecoming Queens from the Central Texas area. They are Kimberly Diaz (Bangs), Deyanara de Leon (Early), and Angela Romero (Brownwood).

Andrade, SALSA founder and president of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI), said, “USHLI is proud to support SALSA in making these scholarships possible. These are only seven of the many outstanding Hispanic students attending schools in Brown County, preparing themselves for college, and the successful careers they plan to pursue.

"More scholarships will follow. Promoting academic achievement, social and economic advancement, and civic engagement is SALSA’s mission.”