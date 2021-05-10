Mirian Marquez, Tyler Simpson are top Blanket graduates

Special to the Bulletin

BLANKET — Mirian Marquez has been named valedictorian of Blanket High School, and Tyler Simpson is the Blanket salutatorian.

Marian is the daughter of Rafael and Celia Marquez. She has attended Blanket ISD since Pre-K to senior year, participating in multiple athletic and UIL academic activities. She has earned achievements and honors throughout her high school career.

Mirian has maintained participation in extracurricular activities earning regional qualifier in athletics and academics. She has also completed her education with honors in classwork and dual enrollment of Ranger College as well as earning a membership role in both NHS and Phi Theta Kappa.

After graduation, Mirian plans to pursue a career in nursing as an LVN through Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio, Texas.

Tyler is the son of Justin Simpson of Brownwood and Kimberly Simpson of Blanket. Tyler has represented Blanket ISD in UIL academics and athletics, receiving all state honors in football, basketball, and track.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and was voted class president all four years of high school.

Tyler received a scholarship to play football at Angelo State University and plans to pursue a degree in business and accounting.

Blanket High School has a total of 11 seniors graduating.

In addition to Miiran and Tyler, seniors graduating from Blanket are Brady Furry, Angelica Yeats, Hector Castaneda, Mario Morales, Sabina Moreno, Jayden Carson, Penny Pedraza, Amanda Menchaca and Davon Jaglowski.