Ted Perez named Precinct 4 justice of the peace

Brown County Commissioners Court members have appointed veteran law enforcement officer Ted Perez to the Precinct 4 justice of the peace seat.

Perez will replace Jim Cavanaugh, who has announced his retirement and plans to leave office by the end of June.

Commissioners court members unanimously chose Perez, who was one of five applicants for the seat.

Perez currently works for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and is part of the courthouse security staff.

Perez was a patrol sergeant with he Lubbock Police Department before retiring and previously served as a Brownwood Police Department reserve officer.

Last month, commissioners appointed Harold Hogan to the Precinct 2 justice of the peace. Hogan replaced Mike Holder, who retired at the end of April.

In addition to Perez and Hogan, the justice of the peace offices consists of Doug Hurt (Precinct 1) and Bryan Thompson (Precinct 3).