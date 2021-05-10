Visit Brownwood rolls out website redesign to encourage tourism

Special to the Bulletin

With changes happening around Brownwood, particularly in the historic downtown area, “Visit Brownwood” revealed a new look for their website and digital content on Monday. The site serves as an information hub for anyone looking to visit the heart of Texas and experience why Brownwood “Feels Like Home” in so many ways.

Assistant Director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District offered some insight on the changes for the site.

“With the City of Brownwood recently rebranding, and all the changes downtown, it was a good time to reflect the new look and energy in Brownwood with the Visit Brownwood website,” McIntosh said.

City of Brownwood City Council approved the new municipal logo during their regularly called meeting Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The new logo is currently being utilized on city vehicles, buildings, digital content, apparel, and communication materials.

The updated Visit Brownwood website features an event calendar – with an option for local businesses and organizations to submit their events to be included, updated list of local attractions, updated business list for the Brownwood area, and an interactive itinerary tool where visitors can plan their trip to include restaurants, favorite local hot spots, and more distinctive points of interest like the mural trail.

Another new feature on the site is a designated area for details regarding the development of the new multi-purpose event center. As developments unfold, information is updated on the site. Currently visitors can view architectural plans and design concepts for the upcoming event center.

The new VisitBrownwood.com site also highlights Brownwood’s premier sports facilities. Sports tourism for the area has been particularly successful. Even after a delayed start due to the recent pandemic, sports tourism in Brownwood generated almost $2 million in estimated local economic impact, accounting for over 3,000 hotel room stays, and bringing in over 25,000 visitors/spectators to various sporting events.

An important element of the new redesign is the emphasis on high-quality photography and video content in order to spark interest in the Brownwood area. The Visit Brownwood campaign currently uses a multimedia approach to raise awareness and interest and encourage tourism for the area.

“This site provides a digital gateway to Brownwood which can be promoted regionally and state-wide to encourage travelers to visit our wonderful city,” McIntosh said.

To access the new site, visit www.visitbrownwood.com