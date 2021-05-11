Brownwood chamber to have Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon May 21

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual law enforcement appreciation luncheon on Friday, May 21 at Victory Life Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is intended to honor the men and women in all aspects of law enforcement-who work together to keep the community safe.

Representatives from area law enforcement agencies will be in attendance to announce special honors earned by their department and/or officers. Each department has been offered the opportunity to announce its Officer of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Investigator of the Year or whatever awards may be appropriate for the agency.

The Chamber's Monthly Luncheon is open to the public.

This month's luncheon is sponsored by TexasBank and supporting sponsors, Coldwell Banker-Mark Campbell & Associates, Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers, Legacy IT, LLC, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co.

Chamber members and the public may sponsor the lunches of law enforcement officers or officials. Call or email the Chamber staff for more information. Meal sponsors will be acknowledged at the luncheon.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon. Cost per meal is $15 to the General Public. RSVP is required and the deadline is Tuesday, May 14 at 5 PM.

For more information, or to RSVP, contact the Brownwood Chamber at 325-646-9535.