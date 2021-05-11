HPU to offer online seminar on Bible’s first four chapters

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University announced the “In the Beginning and Beyond: A Study of Genesis 1-4,” a special online seminar to be held on six Wednesdays in May and June.

Leading the study will be Dr. Donnie Auvenshine, HPU’s vice president for academic affairs and professor of Christian studies. The meetings will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 19 and 26 and June 2, 9, 23 and 30, hosted live through Zoom video conferencing. The seminar is free of charge and open to the public, but registration is required.

Each session will be video-recorded and, following each meeting, a link to the recording will be sent to all participants. Though no academic credit will be granted for the seminar, the series will provide an in-depth study and serve as a helpful resource for continued study of these foundational chapters of the Bible, which explore the creation of the heavens and the earth followed by the experiences of Adam and Eve and their sons Cain, Abel and Seth.

“I have long been fascinated by the richness of the Old Testament, and I look forward to this study,” Auvenshine said. “There’s so much for us to discover in just these four chapters.”

To register, visit www.hputx.edu/genesis, where a link is available to a webpage with a brief registration form. Once registered, an invitation to each of the six sessions will be sent by e-mail.