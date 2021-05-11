Latch Key hosts annual Hamburger Supper fund-raiser

Special to the Bulletin

The Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key Program hosted its annual Hamburger Supper in April. After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, this year's supper was a huge success as Brownwood came out in full force to support this local organization.

Latch Key provides after-school childcare services to families in the Brownwood ISD with parents who are working or going to school during after-school hours and qualify financially. Latch Key provide an afternoon snack, helps with homework and has fun activities provided for the students until parents pick them up after work.

The families of Latch Key pay no fees for the services they receive. The program operates solely on grants, United Way, donations and fundraisers.

The Hamburger Supper is Latch Key’s big event that allows community members to see what their donations are going to support. This event involves the students helping with decorations, staff and board members volunteering their evening to work the event, and normally parents provide baked goods for a bake sale. There was however no bake sale this year). There is usually a raffle in conjunction with the hamburger supper.

This event is 100 percent sponsored by businesses and individuals in the Brownwood community so all ticket sales and donations stay in the organization. This year the Hamburger supper sponsors were: Humphrey Petes, Brookeshires, Subway on Austin Avenue, Chick-Fil-A, Dr Pepper, The Benton Family and anonymous donors. Burgers are cooked on the grill by the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club.

This year’s raffle drawing had 11 winners This is also 100 percent sponsored. This year our sponsors for the raffle drawing were: Weakley Watsons, Jacobs Family Pharmacy, Texas Clean, Innovation Wellness, Accel Health, Longhorn Auto Sales, Section Hand Steakhouse, Lyric Theater, Pizza Hut, Anonymous Donors, Xtreme Jump, Dustin Larremore, and the Petal Patch.

Winners of the raffle were: Eilaura Ortega-Smith (Masterbilt Gas Grill); Lisa Rust (Yeti Cooler with fun items); Elsa Ortega (Innovation Well Package) Bridgette Bowen (Diners Experience); Cary May (Xtreme Jump/Triple T); LeaAnn Bilberry (Xtreme Jump/Triple T); Amber Davis (Xtreme Jump/Triple T); Jonathan Skrhak (Xtreme Jump/Triple T); Ashley Jones (Xtreme Jump/Triple T); Tammy Robinson (Date Night); Laura Piri (Family Movie Night).

Photos of the raffle can be seen on the Bulletin’s Facebook page.

Latch Key appreciates those who helped make this the best hamburger supper fundraiser yet, whether they bought tickets, provided items for the event or just came out and enjoyed a burger. If it was not for the giving nature of Brownwood organizations like this one would not survive.

Latch Key is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

You may print the application off of their website www.latchkeyprogram.org or call 325-646-2138.