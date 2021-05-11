Smart City Expo will be Thursday in Early

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — The public is invited to the City of Early's Smart City Expo, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at McDonald Park, 101 Park Drive in Early.

From City Administrator Tony Aaron's office:

The City of Early has the belief as an organization that we should not just be a great city, but we should also be a Smart City. It’s not all about technology, it’s about thinking smart too. A Smart City run efficiently and effectively. They formulate smart solutions to problems that reduce cost while improving the end results and accomplish the desired outcome.

To show off our smarts the City of Early is hosting its 2nd annual Smart City Expo. This event is a family friendly, fun way to see how your city works smart to meet your needs and expectations. It will also provide you the opportunity to meet and interact with the smart people that keep our city running smoothly and efficiently. You can meet Mayor Robert Mangrum, and our council members, but you will also have an opportunity to meet the men and women who work hard day to day to make the City of Early great to live, work, play, shop, dine and live a high quality of life. As an added bonus, many of our community partners who often work behind the scenes to support this high quality of life will also be there.

The concept this Expo is simple and fun. Departments from around the city and our community partners will have a booth set up around the track at McDonald Park, which is located at 101 Park St. in Early, Texas. These booths will have information about the departments, equipment and technology they use to accomplish their work, and a lot of cool vehicles like fire trucks, police cars, excavation equipment and other awesome things. Kids and adult who still act like kids can sit in, touch, and interact with the equipment operators.

Do you have questions about city finances? We will have answers. Questions about how your water bill is calculated? We can answer that too. This is a way to be more acquainted with your city and have fun doing it. If you are hungry we have that covered too. B’s Tacos and Erma Jean’s Place food trucks will be there as well. Who knows what you may see, learn, or experience at this Expo.

Departments and Organization Booths

Your Local Government; Early Police Department & Municipal Court; City Finance Department; Early Fire Department; Building Inspections/Code Enforcement; Utility Billing Department; The Early Municipal Development District; Early Parks & Recreation Department; Water & Sanitary Sewer Department; Sanitation Department; Street Department; Visitors, Tourism & Events Department; Life Guard EMS; Comanche Electric Co-OP; The Early Chamber of Commerce; Atmos; West Central Texas Council of Government; Environmental Services and Judge Roy Green; Community and Economic Development; West Central Texas Aging & Disability; 911 Dispatching; 811 Dig Test; Veterans Services; Air Evac; B’s Taco (Food Truck); Erma Jeans Place (Food Truck)