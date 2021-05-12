Area students among 67 awarded by HPU for academic achievements
Howard Payne University honored 67 students for their academic achievements in the 2020-2021 school year. Students were recognized during the university’s annual Academic Awards Convocation. Award recipients represent majors, minors and other programs in the university’s seven schools, the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy and the athletic department.
Area students awarded were:
Bangs
Alek Mendoza, Outstanding Student Speaker Bureau Member
Brookesmith
Chyna Allgood, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)
Brownwood
Alexandria Barnett, Outstanding Lower-Level Student in Mathematics
Haleigh Clevenger, Outstanding Student in Biblical Languages, Glenn Hopp Outstanding Writing Award (English)
Isabel Clevenger, Outstanding Student in General Biology
Hanna Crow, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)
Tanya Martinez, Outstanding Government Student
Josie McClung, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)
Rosa Munoz, Outstanding Spanish Minor
Ashley Strong, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)
Brienna Williams, Outstanding Student in Christian Education, Outstanding Academic Achievement in Communication
Comanche
Collin Davis, Honor Award in Criminal Justice
Early
MaKayla De Leon, Outstanding Upper-Level Student in Mathematics
Payton Hackney, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)
Seth Jesko, Outstanding Graduate in Computer Information Systems
Goldthwaite
Ryan Miles, Outstanding Music Major (Vocal) – Upper Division
Zephyr
Emily Talley, Honor Award in Social Work