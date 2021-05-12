Area students among 67 awarded by HPU for academic achievements

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University honored 67 students for their academic achievements in the 2020-2021 school year. Students were recognized during the university’s annual Academic Awards Convocation. Award recipients represent majors, minors and other programs in the university’s seven schools, the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy and the athletic department.

Area students awarded were:

Bangs

Alek Mendoza, Outstanding Student Speaker Bureau Member

Brookesmith

Chyna Allgood, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)

Brownwood

Alexandria Barnett, Outstanding Lower-Level Student in Mathematics

Haleigh Clevenger, Outstanding Student in Biblical Languages, Glenn Hopp Outstanding Writing Award (English)

Isabel Clevenger, Outstanding Student in General Biology

Hanna Crow, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)

Tanya Martinez, Outstanding Government Student

Josie McClung, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)

Rosa Munoz, Outstanding Spanish Minor

Ashley Strong, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)

Brienna Williams, Outstanding Student in Christian Education, Outstanding Academic Achievement in Communication

Comanche

Collin Davis, Honor Award in Criminal Justice

Early

MaKayla De Leon, Outstanding Upper-Level Student in Mathematics

Payton Hackney, Frontline Hero Award (Nursing)

Seth Jesko, Outstanding Graduate in Computer Information Systems

Goldthwaite

Ryan Miles, Outstanding Music Major (Vocal) – Upper Division

Zephyr

Emily Talley, Honor Award in Social Work