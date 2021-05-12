Bangs man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault of child

Special to the Bulletin

District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Tuesday, May 11th, Jared Tyler, 34, of Bangs was sentenced to 35 years prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tyler pled guilty to the offense, but the parties could not reach an agreement on the appropriate punishment, a press release from Murray's office states.

Assistant District Attorney LorAnn Garrett Newman presented evidence to 35th Judicial District Judge Mike Smith during the hearing that Tyler had sexually assaulted a child younger than 6 in Brown County. Newman also presented evidence that Tyler had sexually assaulted another young child previously.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputy John Harper investigated the case. Tyler made admissions of sexual contact with both victims during the investigation of the case, as well as having a problem with pedophilic thoughts, the press release stated.

Breawna Ballard, the CPS investigator, testified about her investigation regarding the victim and the trauma these cases have on children. The family members of the victim testified of the impact of the abuse on the child’s life and the struggles the child has endured since the abuse.

Each family member asked the judge to incarcerate Tyler.

An expert witness testified for the defense that based on various tests and data, Tyler’s risk factor of reoffending again was very low, and if placed on probation he could get the help he needed for his disorder.

Newman asked the court to sentence Tyler to 50 years in prison. The defense asked for probation for Tyler.