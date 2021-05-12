Pic n' Praise: A time to 'enjoy the music, sing along, fellowship'

Tasha Harris recalled her childhood days of singing with relatives around a campfire while her uncle played a guitar.

Harris, who lives in Early with her husband and four children, realized she missed those times, and she had an idea for something similar —perhaps she could invite a small group to her back yard to sing and play Christian music.

“I thought, OK, about 20 people …” Harris said.

Forget the back yard plan.

After Harris suggested the idea on social media, the overwhelming response prompted Harris and longtime friend Jamie Watkins to spearhead a monthly gospel songfest. It's called Pic n’ Praise, held the third Saturday of the month at the Riverside Park pavilion.

The next Pic n' Praise with will be held this Saturday, May 15, with a 5 p.m. start time.

The first Pic n' Praise, held on a chilly Saturday evening in April, drew an audience of about 80 and about a dozen musicians, Some played as individuals, others in groups.

“It never even reached the back yard,” Harris said. “It went straight to the pavilion. My parking wouldn’t have held that many people and neither would my back yard, probably. So …”

The only cost of admission: “just enjoy the music, sing along, fellowship with everyone,” Harris said.

“It is completely free. It’s just the community coming together and singing praises.”

People are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and supper and beverages if they desire.

The intent is not to put on a professional show. “It’s just available for people to come listen to Christian music, listen to other people praise God and just to sit and be able to praise,” Watkins said.

“It is by no means a Brownwood Reunion professional show venue whatsoever. It is completely a worship time for everyone to come and participate in. We want you to show up because we want you to spend time praising God.”

Pic n’ Praise started out with a borrowed sound system, and since then, a sound system has been donated. Donations have covered the cost of renting the pavilion for a few more of the events.

Updates are posted on a group Pic n’ Praise Facebook page. It’s also a page where musicians can request to be included in the lineup.

In addition to lineups that are scheduled ahead of time, Pic n’ Praise features a jam session that includes musicians who want to play but weren’t in the lineup.

“You could show up during jam session with an instrument and play,” Watkins said. “If you want to be in the lineup, the (Facebook) page is a great way to get in contact with and let us know that you’re wanting to.”

Harris and Watkins are not among the performers, although Harris said she can “tap a mean foot.”