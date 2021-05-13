Modawell to step down as Brownwood chamber director

Sunni Modawell is resigning as executive director of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce effective June 2.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release:

It is with much sorrow that the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announces after three years as executive director and 14 total years of service to the Brownwood Area Chamber, June 2 will be Executive Director Sunni Modawell’s last day.

Under Modawell's leadership, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce has seen an increase in membership from 509 to 551. The Total Resource Campaign has almost doubled from approximately $82,000 in 2019, to $154,000 in 2021, an increase of 88 percent.

Starting June 3, Membership Director Kim Springfield and Communications Director Kandice Harris will begin serving as Interim Co-Directors. The Chamber’s Board of Directors has appointed a hiring committee who is tasked with finding a new permanent leader for the Chamber, and are currently accepting applications.

The team that is currently in place will continue to build upon their successes, and forge ahead to ensure the chamber remains the best collaborator, advocate, and educator for its members and community.

“I am extremely proud of the teamwork that has led to the accomplishments and successes we have seen over the last several years, particularly 2020-2021. It has been a privilege to work with such wonderful people throughout my time with the Chamber.” Modawell said.

The chamber staff will be hosting a reception for Sunni on Tuesday, June 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the chamber. The community is invited to stop by and wish her well.

Speaking by phone, Modawell said her resignation will allow her "an opportunity to take care of some loved ones who are in need of assistance."