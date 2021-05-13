Skylar Hutchins, Marina Nichols are top Bangs grads

BANGS — Bangs High School has named Skylar Hutchins as valedictorian of its graduating class, and Marina Nichols has been named salutatorian.

Skylar is the daughter of Brent and Jennifer Hutchins. Marina’s parents are Dr. Stephen Nichols and Kimi Nichols.

Skylar plans to major in biomedical science at Tarleton State University, then attend medical school and become a dentist. “My uncle is actually a dentist in Brownwood,” Skylar said, referring to Dr. Wesley Hutchins. “I’ve just always been really interested in it.”

At Bangs High School, Skylar has been involved in ag, track, cross country, cheer, volleyball and basketball.

Skylar said she’s proud to represent her school as valedictorian. She said she and Marina worked hard and “competed very hard all four years. It was actually really fun to have that competition going, somebody pushing you to do better. I was surprised to be valedictorian because I knew we were both really close.”

Skylar said she’s been in Bangs schools since kindergarten and is thankful for the education she received. She said her parents “really pushed me to become my best but also let me choose to push myself on my own.”

Marina said she was involved in activities included theatre, FCCLA, HOSA, robotics, speech and debate. She plans to attend Howard Payne University, where she will pursue a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a bachelor of arts in honors before going on to graduate school.

“The dream is to be a pediatric surgeon or a doctor who works in clinical studies,” Marina said.

She wants to pursue a psychology major because “a lot of the time, doctors and people with scientific professions forget the humanities, and I think that’s very important,” Marina said.

She said she wants to become a physician because “it seems interesting and I really enjoy helping people. I want to help people and understand them better.”