Events planned in Gustine on Memorial Day Weekend

Special to the Bulletin

GUSTINE — Community events are planned in Gustine on Saturday, May 29.

Photography and Art Show

If you paint or take photographs we have an opportunity for you to showcase your craft. Saturday, May 29, 2021 we are hosting our annual Photography and Art Show at the City Hall in Gustine.

Photography has two divisions: Adult and youth-12th grade. fCategories: People, Picture Story, Animals, Scenic, and Still Life.

The Art Show has four divisions: Youth, Novice, Advanced, and Professional. Categories: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Pastel, Drawing, and other (mixed media, collage, sculpture, etc.)

Entry fees are $2 for Adults and $1 for Youth. Entries will be received at Gustine City Hall (next to Post Office on Main Street) on Thursday May 27th from 1-6PM.

Ribbons will be awarded to 1s, 2nd, & 3rd places in each category in each division. Rosettes and cash will be awarded to Best of Youth and Peoples’ Choice in each show. The exhibit will open at 10AM. Entries are to be picked up at 2:30- 3:30PM. Come out and view all the area talent and vote on your choice. If you have talent in these areas, please allow us to view your work of art. For more information contact: Madison Davis @325-642-5740

42 Domino Tournament

Saturday, May 29, there will be a 42domino tournament in Gustine at the Community Center on Main Street. Game time will be 9:30 a.m. and there is no entry fee. The players on the 1st and 2nd place teams will each receive custom domino sets. Nelo or Regular 42, no Sevens or Plunge, Best 2 out of 3 Sets play Champion. You may enter before play begins. For info contact: Sue Carson @325 -667-7417

Washer Tournament

Saturday, May 29, Gustine is having its annual homecoming celebration and the washer tournament begins at 10 a.m. at the Gunter’s dryer shed. Registration is at 9:30. Fee is $10 per team.

Sweet treats

Our annual homecoming Cake, Pie, Candy and other Sweets contest and auction will be held at noon on Saturday, May 29. Every year there are different judges and each division has 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place plaques as well as a Best of the Best award! If you want your entry judged it must be entered by 10 a.m. at the pavilion. All of the entries are auctioned at noon and all proceeds go back into the community and for the next homecoming. Brisket from the BBQ cook-off will also be auctioned.

Cornhole Tournament

Sign in at Gunter’s dryer shed off Main Street for the Cornhole Tournament. The tournament is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29.a