Food handler's course scheduled for May 26

Food Handlers Press Release

The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER) requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016.

A food handler’s course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, Courtney Parrott. Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands is scheduled for May 26, 2021 starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Extension Office, 605 Fisk Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801.

This 2-hour course will now be required for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is good for 2 years and is valid anywhere in the State of Texas. The course is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure that safe food is served at your establishment. Practices discussed include good personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature abuse.

To register for the course, call the Extension office at 325-646-0386. Registration can also be done in-person the day of the course; however the class is limited to 20 students. The cost is $20.00 per person and must be paid in full before the course begins.

Individual with disabilities who require auxiliary aide service or accommodation in order to participate in the event are encouraged to contact our office within 5 working days prior to the program. Educational programs of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, national origin or genetic information or veteran status.

The class is taught in English but Spanish handouts are available if requested in advance.